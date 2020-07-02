e-paper
Home / Cities / Amritsar police return 10 stolen phones to owners

Amritsar police return 10 stolen phones to owners

cities Updated: Jul 02, 2020 19:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 43-year-old labourer, Sanjay Sri Rang Tupe, was surprised when he received a call from the Amritsar police commissionerate on Thursday informing him that his stolen smartphone has been recovered.

Police asked Sanjay to collect his phone from the office of deputy commissioner of police (DCP, detective) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar.

“I was out running an errand in April when two unidentified bike-borne men had stolen my phone. It has been more than two months and I had purchased a new phone as my hope of getting back the stolen one was dashed. But when I was informed that my phone was recovered, I was elated,” said Sanjay.

Similarly, 65-year-old Tarlok Singh was going to take medicine on May 15 when two unidentified persons stole his phone. “I had no hope of getting back my phone but I appreciate the police and am thankful to them. This drive of returning stolen mobile phones of citizens should be continued besides taking strict action against the miscreants,” he said.

DCP Bhullar returned the recovered phones to the rightful owners. He said that sometimes victims of mobile snatching and theft think that they will not get back their phones. “We have decided to return the recovered phones to their owners. We are taking strict action against the miscreants,” he said.

He added that the recovered phones’ market value is Rs 1.30 lakh. He said that these phones were snatched or stolen from Sharifpura, Sultanwind road, Bhagtanwala, and the area around the Golden Temple.

Police verified the IMEI numbers of some of the phones to locate the owners and called them to the police station.

“Some phone owners were those who had not lodged police complaint. We traced the owners by using IMEI numbers,” said inspector Sukhwinder Singh Randhawa, in-charge of the CIA wing of Amritsar police.

