Amritsar wheat farmers anxious as intermittent rain delays harvesting, procurement

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 18:01 IST

The untimely showers have left farmers in Amritsar and other parts of the Majha region in Punjab anxious as it is likely to increase moisture content in the grains.

“Right now, we are only experiencing light showers. But if the rain does not end in a day or so, the moisture content in grains will increase and cause considerable loss to the farmers,” said Amritsar chief agriculture officer Harinderjit Singh.

He added that though procurement started on April 15, it is yet to kick-off properly due to slow arrival of grains. “Yes, grains have started arriving in mandis but the quantity is less,” he said.

Procurement is expected to speed up around April 20 when more farmers are expected to come with their produce, mandi officials said.

Similar weather conditions are prevailing in other Majha districts—Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur and Pathankot, bringing a dip in the temperature while the wheat crop needs high temperature and dry climate at this stage.

Tajinderpal Singh, a farmer from Rasoolpur village of Tarn Taran district, said, “We want to finish harvesting and procurement of our produce quickly but the rain is delaying this process. The uncertain weather conditions are making us worried.”

Harpreet Singh, a farmer from Pandori Sidhwan village said, “Low temperature may affect the quality of grain and yield. If that happens, we would be in losses. The moisture contents in grains will create problems for us as procurement agencies won’t accept it.”