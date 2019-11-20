AMU asst professor booked for ‘inappropriate post’ on valley

cities

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 19:39 IST

Agra The Aligarh police have lodged an FIR against a woman assistant professor in the mass communications department of Aligarh Muslim University and her husband for sharing inappropriate posts allegedly hurting the morale of the security forces in Kashmir and being adverse to national integrity.

The accused assistant professor allegedly posted an ‘inappropriate message’ about the communication blackout in the valley recently after abrogation of Article 370 while her husband was based there. She is said to have compared the communication break with Kashmir with that of Vikram lander of Chandrayan mission of ISRO.

The complainant Ashok Pandey, Hindu Mahasabha spokesperson in Aligarh, lodged an FIR on November 14 but a case was registered on Tuesday against the assistant professor Huma Parveen (34) and her husband Naeem Shaukat under section 153A and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code at Gandhi Park police station in Aligarh.

“We are investigating the case after lodging the FIR and will take firther action after finding substantial evidence,” said SP Aligarh Abhishek Kumar.

Spokesperson of Aligarh Muslim University, Prof Shafey Kidwai, who also is the head of the department of mass communications in AMU where the accused professor works, said on Wednesdaythat the university was awaiting police investigation to be completed and would proceed after that according to norms.

“Prima facie it is observed that the woman assistant professor has only shared the existing posts and made a comparison saying, ‘sach mein sampark toot jana kitna khatarnak aur dukhad hota hai, chahe Chandrayaan ho ya Kashmir”. She was in pain at not being able to contact her husband in the valley those days. Yet due procedure will be followed after police reaches a conclusion in its investigation,’ said Kidwai.

The complainant viewed these posts as ‘threat to integrity of nation’ and against the ‘morale of security forces in Kashmir’.

Apparently taken aback by the FIR, the assistant professor said, “I only shared the posts published earlier with my husband on social media after losing contact with him, as he was in the valley at that time. I had no other intention as alleged.”