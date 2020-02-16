e-paper
AMU students seek Kafeel Khan’s release

cities Updated: Feb 16, 2020 20:12 IST
HT Correspondent
ALIGARH Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students demanded immediate release of Gorakhpur pediatrician Kafeel Khan who has been booked under the National Security Act (NSA) for his alleged anti-CAA speech at the university on December 12, 1019.

They also sought revocation of NSA charges against Khan.

In a press statement, the Aligarh Muslim University Students’ Union mentioned Khan as the one who represents “the voice of the Muslim youth in India.”

“Dr Khan was speaking against the CAA, NRC and NPR, which are aimed at dividing India. AMU students stand in solidarity with Khan, who is being targeted because he was questioning divisive policies,” said M Salman Imtiaz, former president of AMUSU, in a press statement.

“AMU students have been protesting the detention of Khan for the last three days. The protests will intensify, if the UP police delay his release,” added the statement.

