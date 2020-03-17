e-paper
AMU suspends classes till Mar 31

cities Updated: Mar 17, 2020 19:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
ALIGARH Entrance tests for admissions to classes 6 and 9 in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) schools, scheduled to be held on March 22 and March 29, have been postponed and classes will remain suspended in the university and its off-campus centres till March 31 in line with the advisory issued by the ministry of health in wake of Covid-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic.

The students are advised to go home, if they want. This was decided in a consultative meeting of the deans of faculties, principals of colleges, provosts of residential halls and other functionaries under the chairmanship of AMU vice-chancellor Tariq Mansoor on Tuesday.

Applicants for Class 6 and 9 entrance tests are advised to visit the university website, said officials.

