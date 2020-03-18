e-paper
Home / Cities / AMU V-C appeals for social distancing to curb Covid-19

AMU V-C appeals for social distancing to curb Covid-19

cities Updated: Mar 18, 2020 20:09 IST
Hindustantimes
         

HT Correspondent

lkoreportersdesk@htlive.com

ALIGARH With Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) suspending classes till April 2 in wake of Covid-19, vice-chancellor Tariq Mansoor urged students and the varsity fraternity to fight for the containment of the virus with necessary pre-emptive measures.

“It is a viral infection and prevention is the best measure, which can be effective by social distancing and avoiding crowded places,” said the V-C in a letter addressed to the students and members of AMU fraternity.

Mansoor’s letter states: “I am writing this to you at a time when the world and our country are in the midst of a serious health crisis due to Covid-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. As you may be aware that pandemic is a term, which is given for a disease occurring over a wide geographical are or in several continents at the same time. We all have to fight together to overcome this crisis.”

He pointed out that the dean, students’ welfare and the registrar have been issuing advisories at regular intervals regarding prevention and spread of Covid-19.

“I am personally very concerned about your (students and AMU fraternity) health and safety and I request you to cooperate with all advisories issued by various competent authorities,” said the V-C.

He added that AMU is doing its best through the JN Medical College (JNMC), which has one of the only two virology laboratories in Uttar Pradesh doing the Covid-19 tests.

“As educated individuals of the society, you have to act as role models for other less privileged sections of the society,” he wrote in the appeal to the AMU community.

The V-C said that since young people can excel academically and otherwise when they are healthy and fit, it is imperative to work together to overcome this menace.

Meanwhile, the Centre for Distance Education (CDE) of the university also postponed all examinations, which were scheduled to begin from April 1 and fresh dates of the exams will be declared in due course of time. Students are requested to regularly visit the CDE website, www.cdeamu.ac.

