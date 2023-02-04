Home / Cities / Andhra Pradesh constable arrested for making ‘inappropriate’ remarks against CM, govt

Chillakallu Police took the constable into remand after the Additional Judicial First Class court, Jaggaiyapet sentenced him to 14 days' police custody.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
An Armed Reserve (AR) police constable, who drove a patrolling vehicle on the National Highway, was on Friday suspended and arrested for allegedly making insulting comments against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the state government.

Police Commissioner of Kanthi, Rana Tata, on Friday said the constable, identified as Tanneru Venkateshwarlu, made derogatory remarks against the chief minister, his family and the government during an interaction with a villager at a petrol pump near Gouravaram village in NTR district on January 1.

"He used obscene language and made inappropriate remarks about the government, the chief minister, and their family members. Moreover, he used words that may incite hatred and hostilities among communities," he added.

The Chilakallu police have registered a case on the complaint of a person who took the video of the alleged incident.

"It is an offence for a responsible public servant to speak in a manner that incites enmity between two political parties," the Commissioner said.

Chillakallu Police took the constable into remand after the Additional Judicial First Class court, Jaggaiyapet sentenced him to 14 days' police custody.

"The said constable was suspended as part of the disciplinary action taken by the Vijayawada City Police Commissioner. The commissioner informed that strict action will be taken against anyone found inciting hatred in society despite being in a responsible job," an official statement by the Police Commissioner officer read.

