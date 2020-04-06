e-paper
Anganwadi workers demand N-95 masks, gloves & sanitisers

Anganwadi workers demand N-95 masks, gloves & sanitisers

cities Updated: Apr 06, 2020 00:30 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, AMRITSAR
Hindustantimes
         

Without proper gear and masks, Anganwadi workers in the state feel exposed to the risk of contracting coronavirus while delivering food grains at the homes of children enrolled in the midday meal scheme.

They are now demanding proper equipment for protection from the state government.

“The government has asked people to stay at home, but we have been asked to go to the children’s homes to provide them food grains. We don’t have masks, gloves or sanitisers. Why are our lives being exposed to the infection,” asked Beant Kaur, president of Anganwari workers union in Tarn Taran.

She said, “We are ill-equipped for the task. So, I have asked the workers not to go out till the government provides us with the required equipment. However, some are delivering the food grains at children’s homes after being threatened by government officials. They are exposed to the risk.”

When asked about the issue, district programme officer Manjinder Singh said the deputy commissioner has already instructed the health department to give necessary equipment to the anganwadi workers. “Some workers have it already and others will get it soon,” he said.

Anganwari workers in Amristar are facing a similar problem.

