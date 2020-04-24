‘Anomalies in ration distribution’: Ludhiana councillors call off decision to protest

cities

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 20:20 IST

The councillors of the opposition parties in the general house of municipal corporation (MC), Ludhiana, on Friday have decided to call of their move to stage a protest outside the residence of deputy commissioner (DC) Pradeep Agrawal over alleged pick and choose policy of the Congress in ration distribution. The move comes after cabinet minister and MLA (west) Bharat Bhushan Ashu held a meeting with the councillors at mayor Balkar Sandhu’s camp office here on Friday.

Ensuring the councillors that no pick and choose policy is being adopted by the administration and the Congress leadership, Ashu assured them that the ration would be supplied to their respective wards without any discrepancy.

The councillors of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) attended the meeting. They were led by leader of opposition in the general house, Harbhajan Singh Dang. MC commissioner Kanwalpreet Kaur Brar and SDM Amarjit Bains were also present in the meeting.

Dang and SAD councillor Jaspal Giaspura said that the decision to call off the move to stage a protest was made after the cabinet minister assured them that the ration will reach to all the wards in two days. We will continue to fight if the administration fails to provide ration to the needy, said Dang.

Earlier alleging anomalies in the ration distribution, the councillors on Thursday had gathered at Zone-D office and had announced to stage a protest outside the DC’s house on Monday. The councillors had alleged that the administration in connivance with the Congress was providing ration only to the Congress leaders, who were further providing essentials to their family and friends only, while the general people were starving.

Meanwhile, SAD district president Ranjit Singh Dhillon wrote an open letter to DC Agrawal asking the administration not to adopt pick and choose policy in ration distribution. Dhillon said that many people, especially the labour class, are suffering because of the biased approach of the administration and the Congress.

