e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Another BJP corporator booked for violating lockdown rules

Another BJP corporator booked for violating lockdown rules

cities Updated: Apr 13, 2020 23:26 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustantimes
         

Another BJP corporator Ravindra Ithape was booked for violating lockdown orders in Navi Mumbai after he allegedly stepped out for a morning walk on Saturday. Ithape, who is the leader of the house at the Navi Mumbai municipal corporation (NMMC), denied the charge and claimed he had gone to the hospital.

“We have registered a case against Ithape and 17 others who were out on morning walk on Saturday. They have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Epidemic Diseases Act,” said Dinkar Mohite, senior inspector at CBD Belapur police station.

According to the police, Ithape was out for his morning walk even despite city police issuing strict orders to not venture out unless for emergencies or purchasing essentials items. However, a number of people have been flouting norms by stepping out for morning walks.

Ithape was walking near Apollo Hospital when a constable apprehended him and took him to the CBD Belapur police station.

Ithape said, “I was not jogging. I informed the police constable that I am a corporator and I had gone to the hospital to check on a patient. However, the constable still took me to the police station, However, after explaining to the officers, I was allowed to go.”

Ithape also alleged high-handedness on part of the police and claimed there is lack of social distancing practice even in hospitals.

On Friday, another BJP corporator from Panvel Ajay Bahira was booked for organising his birthday party at his bungalow in Takka village. Bahira and 10 others were booked in the case.

top news
India issues 2 back-to-back demarche to Pak for violations. But first a phone call
India issues 2 back-to-back demarche to Pak for violations. But first a phone call
China rejects reports that first Covid-19 case occurred in November
China rejects reports that first Covid-19 case occurred in November
Covid-19 vaccine likely by September: Oxford expert
Covid-19 vaccine likely by September: Oxford expert
If you have the SuperVPN app on your phone, delete it!
If you have the SuperVPN app on your phone, delete it!
‘Expected better from him’: Afridi disappointed with Kapil Dev’s response
‘Expected better from him’: Afridi disappointed with Kapil Dev’s response
PM Modi meetings on Covid-19 lockdown in last lap, decision at 10 am tomorrow
PM Modi meetings on Covid-19 lockdown in last lap, decision at 10 am tomorrow
Batters were happy he got banned: Pietersen on bowler he had ‘no idea’ against
Batters were happy he got banned: Pietersen on bowler he had ‘no idea’ against
Paramilitary may be called: Maha minister’s hint as Covid cases cross 2,000
Paramilitary may be called: Maha minister’s hint as Covid cases cross 2,000
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 DeathsCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisisApple

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities