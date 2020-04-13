Another BJP corporator booked for violating lockdown rules

cities

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 23:26 IST

Another BJP corporator Ravindra Ithape was booked for violating lockdown orders in Navi Mumbai after he allegedly stepped out for a morning walk on Saturday. Ithape, who is the leader of the house at the Navi Mumbai municipal corporation (NMMC), denied the charge and claimed he had gone to the hospital.

“We have registered a case against Ithape and 17 others who were out on morning walk on Saturday. They have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Epidemic Diseases Act,” said Dinkar Mohite, senior inspector at CBD Belapur police station.

According to the police, Ithape was out for his morning walk even despite city police issuing strict orders to not venture out unless for emergencies or purchasing essentials items. However, a number of people have been flouting norms by stepping out for morning walks.

Ithape was walking near Apollo Hospital when a constable apprehended him and took him to the CBD Belapur police station.

Ithape said, “I was not jogging. I informed the police constable that I am a corporator and I had gone to the hospital to check on a patient. However, the constable still took me to the police station, However, after explaining to the officers, I was allowed to go.”

Ithape also alleged high-handedness on part of the police and claimed there is lack of social distancing practice even in hospitals.

On Friday, another BJP corporator from Panvel Ajay Bahira was booked for organising his birthday party at his bungalow in Takka village. Bahira and 10 others were booked in the case.