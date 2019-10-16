Another encounter in Delhi, two held with pistols, police uniform

cities

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 20:06 IST

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police arrested two alleged criminals after a shootout in north Delhi’s Wazirabad near Burari on Tuesday night.

One of them was shot in his leg during the gun battle. The duo had come to Delhi to commit a series of street crimes, police said.

The arrested men are Ravi (single name),26, and Mustakim alias Buddha,51, both from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh. Two pistols and four cartridges were seized from them.

The two were also in the possession of a police uniform, which they had planned to wear while targeting their victims, the police said.

Ravi, who suffered a bullet injury to his leg, is involved in over a dozen cases of attempt to murder, robbery, snatching, theft and was booked under UP’s Gangster Act. Ravi’s brother, Raju, is in jail for his alleged involvement in more than a dozen similar offences.

Mustakim too is allegedly involved in robbery and theft cases. They operated in Delhi and UP with their associates, one of whom is Imran, known for illegal firearm trafficking, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said in the second week of October, the special cell team received information that members of Imran-Raju gang arranged firearms and police uniforms to commit a series of street crimes in Delhi.

“It was learnt two members of the gang would come to Wazirabad area on a black Splendor motorcycle on Tuesday night to commit another crime,” said Kushwah.

Around 10.30 pm, a team stationed at the designated place spotted the suspect riding the motorcycle and signalled the rider to stop but he accelerated. The police chased and cornered the duo.

“They opened fire at the raiding party. They fired four bullets, one of which hit our SI’s bulletproof vest. Our team members retaliated and fired seven bullets in self-defence. One bullet hit one of the suspects, later identified as Ravi, in his left leg. Both of them were caught with one pistol each,” Kushwah added.

Police said Ravi was admitted to a government hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

On October 14, two alleged criminals -- Pratham Anand from west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar and Imran from northeast Delhi -- were arrested in two separate encounters with special cell teams. Both suffered bullet injuries.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 20:06 IST