Anti-CAA stir: Women's group begins fast unto death

Anti-CAA stir: Women’s group begins fast unto death

cities Updated: Feb 19, 2020 23:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
LUCKNOW After a month-long peaceful protest at Clock Tower against CAA and NRC, a few women began a fast unto death on Wednesday.

“A group of 10 women among the protesters at the Clock Tower have started fast unto death, demanding that the government revokes CAA and NRC,” said a woman who has been part of the stir at Clock Tower since January.

The protest began on January 17, when a group of women sat on the pedestal of Clock Tower in Thakurganj, holding placards against CAA, NRC and NPR.

The local administration and police made several attempts to quell the protest. They snapped power to the area, filled the ground near it with water in winter and even took away protestors’ blankets, but in vain, said the women.

The administration also prevented the protestors from setting up tents in the area, they alleged.

“We will continue our efforts to seek permission to set up tents while taking the protest forward,” said a woman protestor.

Meanwhile, the women protesters in Ujariaon area of Gomti Nagar also continued their protest.

