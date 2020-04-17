e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Anxious labourers continue to protest, social distancing goes for a toss in Ludhiana

Anxious labourers continue to protest, social distancing goes for a toss in Ludhiana

On Friday, around 150 labourers gathered outside an export unit demanding wages

cities Updated: Apr 17, 2020 20:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Migrant workers gathered outside an export unit in Kanganwal in Friday.
Migrant workers gathered outside an export unit in Kanganwal in Friday.(HT PHOTO)
         

With the state reeling under curfew for the last over 25 days, migrant labourers continue to suffer due to lack of wages. While over 150 labourers in Macchiwara had protested on Wednesday, around 50 migrant labourers in Sherpur Kalan protested the next day demanding wages. On Friday, some labourers again protested outside an export unit for wages, defeating the purpose of the curfew.

These migrants, around 150 in number, gathered outside an export unit on Jugiana- Kangwal road in Sahnewal, stating that the owner had not paid their wages. Police pacified the protesting labourers but one of them, identified as Raju Yadav, was arrested for instigating the others.

Before his arrest, Yadav said the factory owner had not paid wages to all but cleared the dues of a select few. “It was becoming difficult for us to survive. Therefore, when we came to know that the owner is giving wages to some of the workers, I along with the other workers reached the factory to demand our dues,” he said while adding that later police intervened and asked the labourers to vacate the area and walk back to their quarters.

Sahnewal station house officer, inspector Inderjit Singh said that around 11am, he received an alert from the control room that some labourers are protesting outside AH Exports in Jugiana. A team rushed to the spot and found over 100 migrants gathered there. “When we talked to the owner, he said that he had called four labour contractors to whom he was to give Rs 1.65 lakh for further distributing the amount to the workers but all labourers gathered at the spot,” informed SHO.

He added that he interacted with the labourers and convinced them that they will receive their wages at their respective quarters. “All labourers were pacified but one of them was arrested for initiating the protest and collecting all the labourers outside the unit,” he said.

A case under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Sahnewal police station against him.

Industry expresses helplessness to pay wages

Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO) president Gurmeet Singh Kular requested the central and the state governments to intervene and share 50% of the salaries to be paid by the industry for the month of April.

top news
Imran Khan hits mute on Saarc Covid-19 pledge, India sends $1.7 mn relief
Imran Khan hits mute on Saarc Covid-19 pledge, India sends $1.7 mn relief
‘Community transmission threat looms, no crowding in markets’: Bengal CM
‘Community transmission threat looms, no crowding in markets’: Bengal CM
How the Covid-19 crisis may be delaying 5 key cases in Supreme Court
How the Covid-19 crisis may be delaying 5 key cases in Supreme Court
‘India exporting medicines and Pak…’: Army Chief’s stinging takedown of Islamabad
‘India exporting medicines and Pak…’: Army Chief’s stinging takedown of Islamabad
‘Have played 300 ODIs...’: Kuldeep recalls when Dhoni got angry at him
‘Have played 300 ODIs...’: Kuldeep recalls when Dhoni got angry at him
‘Even the best have little flaws’: Shami reveals how he would dismiss Kohli
‘Even the best have little flaws’: Shami reveals how he would dismiss Kohli
Watch: Jaguar F-Pace-based Lister Stealth brags it is ‘world’s fastest SUV’
Watch: Jaguar F-Pace-based Lister Stealth brags it is ‘world’s fastest SUV’
Covid-19 | Pool testing: Method, effectiveness, ICMR guidelines explained
Covid-19 | Pool testing: Method, effectiveness, ICMR guidelines explained
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india-news

cities