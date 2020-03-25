APMC markets to reopen in phases from Thursday

cities

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 23:37 IST

The APMC market will open in phases from Thursday. The vegetable, onion-potato and grains markets will start function from Thursday, while fruit and spices markets are expected to join in after a couple of days. The traders had earlier announced the closure of the markets from March 25 to 31, stating lack of measures by the state government to protect the market stakeholders from the Covid-19 disease.

The decision to restart the market was taken by the traders and mathadi leaders after day-long deliberations on Wednesday with Konkan Division commissioner Shivajirao Daund and the APMC administration.

“Customers will be provided with water and soap to wash their hands before entering the market,” said Daund. Anil Chavan, APMC secretary, said that customers’ temperatures will be checked through thermal guns. “Masks will also be provided to them,” he added.