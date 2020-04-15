APMC sub-markets to re-open on Thursday

cities

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 22:01 IST

PUNE The Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Pune has decided to restart business at the sub-markets in Moshi, Khadki, Manjri and Uttamnagar from Thursday.

BJ Deshmukh, administrator, Agriculture Produce Market Committee, Pune, said, “We held a meeting with traders and it has been decided to restart business at the Moshi, Khadki, Manjri and Uttamnagar sub-markets from Wednesday evening.”

“Farmer’s can send their produce of vegetables and fruits and the business will commence from Thursday,” he said.

“The norm of social distancing will be strictly followed here and only retail vegetable vendors will be allowed inside the market. Individuals are strictly prohibited from entering the markets to avoid crowd,” said Deshmukh.

Deshmukh said, “The administration has not decided to commence business at APMC-run Market Yard in Gultekdi as there is a rise in the number of positive Covid-19 (coronavirus) cases reported in the surrounding areas.”