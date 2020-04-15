e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / APMC sub-markets to re-open on Thursday

APMC sub-markets to re-open on Thursday

cities Updated: Apr 15, 2020 22:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE The Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Pune has decided to restart business at the sub-markets in Moshi, Khadki, Manjri and Uttamnagar from Thursday.

BJ Deshmukh, administrator, Agriculture Produce Market Committee, Pune, said, “We held a meeting with traders and it has been decided to restart business at the Moshi, Khadki, Manjri and Uttamnagar sub-markets from Wednesday evening.”

“Farmer’s can send their produce of vegetables and fruits and the business will commence from Thursday,” he said.

“The norm of social distancing will be strictly followed here and only retail vegetable vendors will be allowed inside the market. Individuals are strictly prohibited from entering the markets to avoid crowd,” said Deshmukh.

Deshmukh said, “The administration has not decided to commence business at APMC-run Market Yard in Gultekdi as there is a rise in the number of positive Covid-19 (coronavirus) cases reported in the surrounding areas.”

top news
From red zone to green: Why PM Modi waited for April 20 to ease Covid-19 lockdown 2.0
From red zone to green: Why PM Modi waited for April 20 to ease Covid-19 lockdown 2.0
India uses Saarc Covid Fund for HCQ tablets to neighbours. Afghanistan next
India uses Saarc Covid Fund for HCQ tablets to neighbours. Afghanistan next
Covid-19: Assam becomes first state to import PPE kits directly from China
Covid-19: Assam becomes first state to import PPE kits directly from China
Covid-19 LIVE updates: More than 1,500 infected in Delhi, 32 dead so far
Covid-19 LIVE updates: More than 1,500 infected in Delhi, 32 dead so far
You’d pay to watch: Holding names 4 best fast bowlers across generations
You’d pay to watch: Holding names 4 best fast bowlers across generations
Apple iPhone SE (2nd Gen) launched: India prices start at Rs 42,500
Apple iPhone SE (2nd Gen) launched: India prices start at Rs 42,500
Ford is using airbag material to make reusable hospital gowns
Ford is using airbag material to make reusable hospital gowns
Watch: China slams Donald Trump for halting WHO funding amid Covid pandemic
Watch: China slams Donald Trump for halting WHO funding amid Covid pandemic
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 lockdown GuidelinesCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexMumbai Coronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 countSachin Tendulkar

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities