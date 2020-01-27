e-paper
Application for FTII joint entrance test (JET) extended till Jan 31

cities Updated: Jan 27, 2020 20:53 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE The Information and Broadcasting ministry has extended the deadline for application forms for the joint entrance exam (JET) to the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, Kolkata (SRFTI), till January 31, 2020.

The registration process for FTII JET 2020 was to end on on January 24 at 5pm.

Courses that students are eligible for after clearing the FTII JET are, Direction and Screenplay Writing, Editing, Acting, Cinematography, Feature Film Screenplay Writing, Sound Designing and Recording, and Art Direction and Production Design. 

This announcement comes after the students of FTII and SRFTI ended a week-long relay hunger strike by students. Post the strike, a five-member committee, headed by the governing council of the FTII, announced a reduction in entrance test fees at both the institutes.

Bhupendra Kainthola, director, FTII said the exam admit card will be released on February 5, 2020, and the tests will be conducted on February 15-16, 2020. 

Key dates

JET 2020 registration - January 31

Exam admit card - February 5

Exam dates - February 15 and 16

