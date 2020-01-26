Archer Rishabh Yadav recognised as district’s best sportsperson

cities

Gurugram: Rishabh Yadav, a 17-year-old archer from the city, was recognised as the best sportsperson by the district administration during the Republic Day celebrations at Tau Devi Lal Stadium on Sunday. Rishabh received the ‘certificate of recognition’ based on his performance in the recently concluded Khelo India Youth Games in Guwahati and the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) national archery championship 2020 held in Ranchi.

Rishabh has been on a winning spree in the last few weeks. After bagging a gold medal in Khelo India games, he won two gold medals and one silver medal in individual event and one bronze medal in team event during the U-19 SGFI championship held from January 17-21.

“After the Khelo India Youth Games, I had to travel straight to Ranchi. It was hectic, but I managed it,” he said. Speaking about his performance in Ranchi, Rishabh said that the matches were challenging but not as tough as Khelo India games.

The Sector 43 resident said that after getting this recognition, there is an increased responsibility on his shoulders to perform better. “Every medal, award adds more responsibility on me to perform better. I am up for this challenge,” he said.

The youngster said that archery is not everyone’s sport as the equipment is expensive and initially one needs financial support to sustain themselves in the game. “I had bought a new kit for ₹2.5 lakh. It’s made in the US,” said Rishabh.

High determination with a goal to win is the force which drives Rishabh, said his coach Kapil Kaushik. “He is highly disciplined and likes to train regularly. The way he is playing, I feel he might qualify for the upcoming Olympic Games,” said Kaushik.

Rishabh, a student of class 12 in Amity School, Sector 43, trains every day in his school itself. “Every day, I put in four hours,” he added.

Speaking about how the youngster has been an exceptional player, Kaushik said, “Rishabh has always been a steady player. Getting this recognition will surely open the gates for more archers to come up in the city.”

Rishabh also carefully keeps a tab on what he eats. Junk food are a big no for him. “The bow itself weighs around 7kg. When I take aim, the bow has to be lifted at the right height. Too much of food can make players sleepy and this can cost me the game,” he said.

The youngster said that it’s tough to balance study and game. “Balancing studies and games is the hardest part, but I manage somehow,” he said.