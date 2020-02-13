e-paper
Army chopper makes emergency landing due to technical snag in Punjab's Rupnagar

Army chopper makes emergency landing due to technical snag in Punjab’s Rupnagar

Close shave for three crew members as the chopper narrowly missed a 66-KV high tension power line passing through fields while landing

cities Updated: Feb 13, 2020 18:06 IST
Press Trust of India
RUPNAGAR: An Army Chetak chopper on Thursday made an emergency landing at a village in Punjab’s Rupnagar district due to a technical snag, a police official said here.

The helicopter, on its way to Pathankot from Chandigarh, landed in a field in Ban Majra village around 11.30am, assistant superintendent of police Ravi Kumar said.

All three crew members are safe, he said.

While making the emergency landing, the chopper escaped a 66-KV high tension power line passing through the fields, the official said.

The area was cordoned off by police and another army helicopter with a maintenance team reached the spot to repair the fault.

The helicopter resumed its flight around 1.30 pm, the police said.

