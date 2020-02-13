Army chopper makes emergency landing due to technical snag in Punjab’s Rupnagar

cities

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 18:06 IST

RUPNAGAR: An Army Chetak chopper on Thursday made an emergency landing at a village in Punjab’s Rupnagar district due to a technical snag, a police official said here.

The helicopter, on its way to Pathankot from Chandigarh, landed in a field in Ban Majra village around 11.30am, assistant superintendent of police Ravi Kumar said.

All three crew members are safe, he said.

While making the emergency landing, the chopper escaped a 66-KV high tension power line passing through the fields, the official said.

The area was cordoned off by police and another army helicopter with a maintenance team reached the spot to repair the fault.

The helicopter resumed its flight around 1.30 pm, the police said.