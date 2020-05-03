e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 03, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Army pays tribute to corona warriors in Kangra

Army pays tribute to corona warriors in Kangra

Defence PRO Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said that the Army expressed gratitude to the selfless gallant fighters from varied fields across the nation fighting coronavirus pandemic.

cities Updated: May 03, 2020 17:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
The Dah Division of Indian Army on Sunday paid tributes to the frontline workers battling the novel coronavirus at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Tanda.
The Dah Division of Indian Army on Sunday paid tributes to the frontline workers battling the novel coronavirus at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Tanda.(HT Photo)
         

The Dah Division of Indian Army on Sunday paid tributes to the frontline workers battling the novel coronavirus at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Tanda.

Defence PRO Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said that the Army expressed gratitude to the selfless gallant fighters from varied fields across the nation fighting coronavirus pandemic.

“Army Pipes and Drums Band from Gorkha Rifles unit played patriotic tunes keeping with the solemnity of the occasion to motivate and express heartfelt gratitude to corona warriors of Kangra district,” he said adding that an event was held in strict compliance of social distancing norms.

On behalf of the Army, a ‘certificate of appreciation* was presented to Dr Bhanu Awasthi, principal and head of ortho department, RPGMC as a mark of solidarity with the medical fraternity and support staff of the hospital.

top news
LIVE: Time to reopen Delhi, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
LIVE: Time to reopen Delhi, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
‘Last Holi, he came unannounced. It was his last visit’: Col Sharma’s kin
‘Last Holi, he came unannounced. It was his last visit’: Col Sharma’s kin
‘Went in to rescue civilians’: Colonel, Major among 5 killed in action in Handwara
‘Went in to rescue civilians’: Colonel, Major among 5 killed in action in Handwara
Eye on Gulf countries, Pak ups Twitter campaign to target India over ‘Islamophobia’
Eye on Gulf countries, Pak ups Twitter campaign to target India over ‘Islamophobia’
Apple Watch saves life, proves hospital ECGs wrong
Apple Watch saves life, proves hospital ECGs wrong
‘We won because of him’: Raina credits one player for 2011 World Cup win
‘We won because of him’: Raina credits one player for 2011 World Cup win
Gambhir believes credit for Rohit’s success should go to former captain
Gambhir believes credit for Rohit’s success should go to former captain
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities