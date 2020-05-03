Army pays tribute to corona warriors in Kangra

cities

Updated: May 03, 2020 17:29 IST

The Dah Division of Indian Army on Sunday paid tributes to the frontline workers battling the novel coronavirus at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Tanda.

Defence PRO Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said that the Army expressed gratitude to the selfless gallant fighters from varied fields across the nation fighting coronavirus pandemic.

“Army Pipes and Drums Band from Gorkha Rifles unit played patriotic tunes keeping with the solemnity of the occasion to motivate and express heartfelt gratitude to corona warriors of Kangra district,” he said adding that an event was held in strict compliance of social distancing norms.

On behalf of the Army, a ‘certificate of appreciation* was presented to Dr Bhanu Awasthi, principal and head of ortho department, RPGMC as a mark of solidarity with the medical fraternity and support staff of the hospital.