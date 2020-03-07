Armyman’s rifle stolen from Balliyewal village in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 22:59 IST

A double-barrel rifle was stolen from the house of a retired armyman in Balliyewal village of Koomkalan on late Thursday night.

The incident comes a day after three persons fired shots at a labourer’s house in the same village. Police, however, denied connection in the two cases.

The complaint regarding the missing rifle was lodged on the complaint of Sukhjinder Kau, the wife of retired Havildar Garib Das. Kaur told the police that her husband works as a security guard at a mall in Jalandhar. While he was away, she shifted to Amarjit Colony in Meharban after locking the house.

On Friday, she came to know that someone had broken the locks of their house. When she checked, she found the rifle belonging to her husband missing from the trunk kept inside the house. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harmeet Singh said a case has been registered against unidentified persons under Section 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code. He also ruled out the use of the same rifle in the firing at the labourer’s house. The bullets had hit the gate of the house. Police had booked three persons identified as Gurjant Singh, Kuldeep Singh and Gurpreet Singh in the firing case.