As Covid cases rise, Thane marks 88 containment zones

Updated: May 01, 2020 19:02 IST

More than 88 spots in Thane have being declared as active containment zones after Covid cases crossed 300 on April 30.

Thane had 101 cases till April 15, but the numbers tripled in the last 15 days.

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has completely sealed Lokmanya Nagar and Kopri where the cases are increasing.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of TMC, said, “Till April 29, the city had 107 containment zones, of which, 18 have completed the containment period. There are 88 active containment zones across the city ---18 are in Lokmanya Nagar, 17 in Naupada-Kopri and 10 in Majiwada-Manpada ward.”

The most number of Covid positive cases has been found at Mumbra, Lokmanya Nagar, Wagale Estate and Vartak Nagar.

The spike began with several workers of a political party, who were distributing food among labourers, testing positive after a police officer was infected.

A police officer requesting anonymity said, “This led to an increase in number of cases in Mumbra and Vartak Nagar areas. Another social worker in CP Talao tested positive and led to a second chain of infection in Wagale Estate slums. A funeral attended by around 70 people at Lokmanya Nagar triggered more Covid positive cases.”

The number of containment zones in the city also increased from 20 on April 9 to 88 zones by April 29.

Malvi said, “Around 387 people have been traced as high-risk contacts of those found positive so far.”

People residing in areas declared as containment zones cannot go out. They will have to order essentials online or through helpline numbers provided by the TMC. The security guards of their building or the police will deliver groceries so that residents do not leave their homes.

A 43-year-old resident of Kopri said, “Initially, we had problems getting milk and vegetables after our area was declared a containment zone. Later, we managed to get essentials home delivered through TMC helpline.”

The Thane collector has not allowed any emergency or pre-monsoon construction activity in these zones.

Out of the 310 positive cases in Thane till Thursday, 110 are women -- which is about 35% of the total cases. Most of these women are family members of the men who were found positive. There are very few women who are the index cases.