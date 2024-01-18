close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / As pollution levels improve in Delhi, curbs under GRAP Stage-3 revoked

ByHT News Desk
Jan 18, 2024 04:57 PM IST

GRAP stage III involved a complete halt on construction and demolition work except for essential government projects.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) sub-committee on Thursday revoked the Stage-3 of GRAP in the entire Delhi-NCR with immediate effect, ANI reported.

A hazy view of the city seen amid rising air pollution levels Delhi-NCR.(Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
GRAP stage 3 involved a complete halt on construction and demolition work except for essential government projects, mining and stone crushing and aban on BS III petrol and BS IV diesel vehicles in Delhi and surrounding areas.

“AQI of Delhi has been progressively improving and has been recorded as 316 at 2.00 pm, which is about 85 AQI points below the threshold for invoking the Grap Stage III actions (Delhi AQI 401-450) and preventive/mitigative/restrictive actions under all Stages up to Stage III are underway, there is likelihood of sustaining the improvement in AQI,” the CAQM in a statement.

It added: "The forecast by IMD/IITM also do not indicate any significant deterioration and there is a likelihood of the AQI improving and remaining in the lower end or very poor category in the next few days."

The curbs under GRAP Stage-3 were invoked across Delhi-NCR with immediate effect after a sudden deterioration in air quality on Sunday. This was the third time in the winter season the curbs were invoked in the region.

Stage 3 measures were first enforced by CAQM on November 3, when AQI surpassed the 400 mark for the first time this winter (402). The restrictions were lifted 27 days later, on November 29, when the AQI fell below the 300-mark after rain.

The second spell of stage 3 measures came on December 22, when it turned “severe” after nearly a month. The measures were lifted on January 1.

Here's what all is banned and exempted in Delhi-NCR under GRAP Stage 3

- Here's what has been banned in Delhi-NCR

  • Non-essential construction and demolition work
  • Plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers
  • Boring & drilling works
  • Movement of vehicles on unpaved roads
  • Operations of stone crushers
  • All mining and associated activities
  • Personal use of coal and wood for heating purpose

-What's exempted from the ban

  • Construction projects related to national security or defence, projects of national importance, healthcare.
  • Construction work related to railways, metro rail, airports, inter-state bus terminals, power transmission, pipelines, sanitation and water supply
  • Linear public projects such as highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges is allowed.

