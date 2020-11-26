As trains resume, 243 migrant workers leave Jalandhar to meet kin

cities

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 22:46 IST

The resumption of passenger trains has brought cheers to migrant workers hailing from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh as around 243 left Jalandhar to attend social events and meet their families in their ancestral villages and towns.

As per the officials of the city railway station, around 243 migrants left the city on Thursday in Amritsar-Jaynagar Express, known as Shaheed Express at 3.30 pm. On Wednesday, around 112 passengers had boarded the train for Bihar and other parts of Uttar Pradesh from the city station.

Neha, who along with her family was going to attend the marriage function of her cousin in Gorakhpur, said that due to farmers’ agitation, she had cancelled her plan to attend the event. However, with trains resuming after nearly two months, she would be able to attend the event on November 30.

Sanjeev Kumar, 38, from Chappra in Bihar, who works as a construction contractor here, said that his family in Bihar is organising a religious event and he was not sure whether he would be able to attend it. He said that he could not visit his hometown Sapra during the Chhath festival on November 20.

While Arvind Mishra, 40, a factory worker, who was going to Bihar’s Samastipur to meet his ailing mother, said that he had not visited his town for the last eight months and was eagerly waiting for the restoration of train services.