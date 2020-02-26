As violence mounts in NE Delhi, Shaheen Bagh stir shaken but not scared

cities

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 01:12 IST

New Delhi: A day after violent riots broke out in north-east Delhi between groups supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA, and those opposing it, Shaheen Bagh was seething with anger. The hundreds of women sitting in protest against the newly amended citizenship law said that while they have been devastated by the news coming in from the riot-hit parts of the city, they are not scared and will not move till the Act is repealed.

Mehrunissa, 50, who has been on hunger strike for the last 58 days, said “there is no fear left in us anymore.” “Even if similar riots break out here we will remain put and not move an inch till the CAA is repealed,” she said.

“These riots are being created by the government to scare us. But we are sitting here peacefully so that the country is not split. We will move away the moment the CAA is revoked,” said Rafiqan, 70, who has been on protest for the past two months.

The site, which has been making international headlines for the ongoing sit-in protest by hundreds of women since December 2019, carried out its agitation with the usual fervour on Tuesday.

Speeches highlighting the impact that the CAA, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR) might have on minorities were made on the makeshift stage, while protestors sat peacefully or carried around placards.

Sibyatullah, 40, who was at Shaheen Bagh with a placard bearing a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump, said “we want Modi to bring Trump here and show the American president our protest.”

Trump’s visit to India has coincided with the riots in north-east Delhi.

“We have been hearing rumours all day of rioters coming to Shaheen Bagh by trucks from Noida. Of course we are scared, but are determined to not move,” Sibyatullah said.

Outside the tent where the sit-in is ongoing, a group of boys from the neighbourhood said that despite the rumours, they were sure no violence would break out in Shaheen Bagh.

“Has anything wrong happened here for the last so many days that we are protesting?” asked Abdul Sattar, 30. “Even if one person is in pain here, all of us ensure he or she is comforted. Such incidents are being incited by external forces,” he said.