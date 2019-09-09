ASI among three assaulted outside Panchkula civil Hospital, two arrested

cities

Updated: Sep 09, 2019

The munshi, a home guard jawan and an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Sector 6 police post were roughed up early on Sunday when they tried to intervene in a clash between two groups of men outside the civil hospital in Sector 6 here.

Two people had been arrested after the incident, with more arrests likely soon, police said.

In his complaint, munshi Sunil Kumar said he, Khushi Ram, a home guard jawan, and ASI Main Pal , all deputed at the Sector 6 police post, went to the hospital gates after they received news of a clash between two groups, who had arrived there on a Royal Enfield motorcycle and a Hyundai i20 car.

When they tried to intervene, a youth, later identified as Sumit Sharma, grabbed Ram’s uniform and ripped off the buttons. When the men from the other group tried to escape in the car, they were stopped by Kumar and Pal, but then around 15 of their accomplices turned up. Kumar, who was in civil clothes, was thrashed, and Pal abused before his cap was snatched.

The hospital security staffers, who tried to intervene, were also hit with sticks and stones.

The two groups, for reasons not clear, had clashed earlier at the hookah bar in Sector 9 in which one person, Tarun, had received head injuries, while Sumit’s arm was hurt.

One group had brought Tarun to the hospital for treatment, while the other group had followed them in the Hyundai i20.

A case of rioting, unlawful assembly, obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions, assault and criminal intimidation was registered at the Sector 5 police station. Sumit and Tarun, both in their late 20s, were presented in court and sent to two-day police remand.

SECTOR 19 ASSAULT: CASE REGISTERED

A day after constable Surender and home guard jawan Amardeep were assaulted by some men at Ashiana Complex in Abheypur village, Sector 19, police have registered a case under Sections 332, 341, 353 and 427 of the IPC against unknown persons.

People had vandalised their PCR van, said Vijay Kumar, SHO of the Sector 20 Panchkula police station. “People had alleged that the two constables were drunk but their medical report cleared them. They had received minor injuries,” he added.

