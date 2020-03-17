ASI booked for threatening woman constable, her kin

cities

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 22:36 IST

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Punjab Police was booked on Tuesday for allegedly forcing a woman constable to marry him and threatening to kill her family members at Dehra Sahib village falling under Khadoor Sahib sub-division of Tarn Taran district.

Harpal Singh, who has currently been posted as the in-charge of Naushehra Pannuan police post falling under Harike police station of the district, is already married and has two children. He was harassing the woman constable and her family members for last a few months, said the police.

The case was registered on the woman constable’s 52-year-old father’s complaint. He said: “Around 9pm on Monday, Harpal barged into our house and started abusing us. He said he wanted to marry with my daughter. When I confronted him, he threatened to kill us and fled the spot in his Maruti Suzuki Swift car (PB-46-Y-6296).”

A case under Section 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the ASI at Goindwal Sahib police station.