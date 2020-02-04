Assailants murder youth, flee away in victim’s car

cities

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 22:09 IST

A youth was found lying dead in a pool of blood with bullet and other sharp weapon injuries on his body here at village Chural Kalan near Haryana border on Tuesday. The assailants fled with victim’s i20 car (PB 75 1440), mobile and other belongings, said police.

The deceased was identified as Jagmohan Singh, 32, resident of Lehra Mandi town of Sangrur and was employed at Baba Hira Singh Bhattal Institute of Engineering and Technology, Lehragaga.

It is learnt that Jagmohan’s mother has cancer and has gone to fetch medicines from Bhoona town, Haryana, on Monday morning. When the family members failed to establish any contact with the deceased, they launched a search to locate him. On their way to Bhoona, they found Jagmohan’s body near a liqour vend at Guru Nanak Nagar colony, Chural Kalan.

A case was registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Lehra police station against unknown persons.

“We have started investigations into the case and the body has been sent to Moonak Civil Hospital for postmortem. The crime scene is also being looked into to find out details about the murderers,” said DSP Buta Singh Gill.