e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Assam forest officials ‘seize’ railway locomotive for killing wild elephants

Assam forest officials ‘seize’ railway locomotive for killing wild elephants

The elephants were killed by a speeding goods train at Lumding in Hojai district of Assam on the intervening night of September 26 and September 27

cities Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 09:59 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Forest officials with the seized railway locomotive.
Forest officials with the seized railway locomotive.(HT Photo)
         

Forest officials in Assam have seized a railway locomotive for mowing down a female elephant and her calf in September.

The elephants were killed by a speeding goods train at Lumding in Hojai district of Assam on the intervening night of September 26 and September 27.

The accident took place near Pathorkhola railway station, when the elephants were trying to cross the railway tracks.

“This is probably the first such instance in the country, when a railway locomotive has been seized in connection with death on train tracks,” said MK Yadava chief wildlife warden, Assam.

On Tuesday, forest officials seized the engine from the Banunimaidan locomotive shed of North-eastern Frontier Railway (NFR) in Guwahati.

Also Read: Ending longest shutdown, Assam’s Kaziranga national park opens for tourists

Earlier, rail authorities had placed the pilot of the train and his assistant under suspension pending an internal probe.

“Provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 will be imposed against railway authorities. The seized locomotive will be used as evidence in the case,” Yadava said.

Forest officials said the impact of the accident was such that the one-year-old calf was dragged for nearly a kilometre (km) before the engine came to a grinding halt.

“The area, where the accident took place, falls in an elephant corridor and railway authorities were cautioned earlier that trains should restrict their speed to below 40 km per hour,” said Pulak Choudhury, divisional forest officer, Lumding.

“An internal inquiry by railways has revealed that the train was running at around 60 km per hour in the area and that caused the accident. We have filed a police complaint and are also conducting a separate investigation ourselves,” he added.

Despite speed restrictions and meetings between forest and railway officials to prevent elephant deaths on railway tracks, such incidents keep recurring in Assam.

tags
top news
After Bihar assembly polls, another reshuffle in Congress on the cards
After Bihar assembly polls, another reshuffle in Congress on the cards
Eye on China, govt to bar universities from pacts with India’s neighbours
Eye on China, govt to bar universities from pacts with India’s neighbours
With 54,044 new cases, India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 7.6 million-mark
With 54,044 new cases, India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 7.6 million-mark
India hands back PLA soldier who strayed across contested LAC in Ladakh to China
India hands back PLA soldier who strayed across contested LAC in Ladakh to China
Maharashtra caps triple layered mask’s price to Rs 3, N95 mask to Rs 49
Maharashtra caps triple layered mask’s price to Rs 3, N95 mask to Rs 49
Pak army chief orders probe into ‘kidnap’ of police chief
Pak army chief orders probe into ‘kidnap’ of police chief
What is ‘human challenge’ that UK cleared for Covid-19 vaccine?
What is ‘human challenge’ that UK cleared for Covid-19 vaccine?
‘I did wonder, won’t lie’: Rahul points an area that KXIP ‘have to correct’
‘I did wonder, won’t lie’: Rahul points an area that KXIP ‘have to correct’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020Tablighi Jamaat membersOdisha Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In