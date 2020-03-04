Assembly panel to hold peace meeting in NE Delhi

cities

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 23:38 IST

New Delhi: The committee of ‘peace and harmony’ of the Delhi assembly will hold a peace meeting on Thursday in north-east Delhi where communal riots claimed 47 lives and left over 300 injured last week.

The peace meeting will be held in the auditorium of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College at 2pm on Thursday and will have the MLAs of the six riot-hit assembly constituencies, the Delhi police commissioner, the fire chief, health secretary and the revenue commissioner in attendance.

Each MLA has been asked to bring at least 30 people comprising prominent religious leaders of different communities and eminent members of the civil society.

