As UP Assembly polls come closer Congress sets sights on first-time voters with state-wide GK contest

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Congress party is all set to conduct a state-wide general knowledge contest for students of Class 8 to 12. The aim is to target and sensitise first-time voters in the forthcoming 2022 assembly polls.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) plans to test the knowledge of students from Class 8 to 12 on current affairs, besides the ideology of the Congress party, as well as priorities and achievements of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

The contest titled ‘Main Yuva Hoon Aur Mera Bhi Ek Sapna Hai’ will be held on August 25 as part of 75th birth anniversary celebrations of the former PM in all 75 districts of state, in which a minimum of 4,000 students are expected to participate.

For the event, party activists have been directed to get maximum enrolment of youths studying in inter colleges (both government and private) besides in coaching institutes and other educational institutions in all 75 districts, distributing and collecting filled up forms of students, monitoring daily registration of students for the contest and forwarding its report to the state headquarters daily, deciding the venue of holding of the contest latest by August 18 in every district and completing all preparations for the examination latest by August 21, 2019.

The last date for filling up of forms is August 23, while the contest to be held on OMR sheet will be held between 11am and noon on August 25.

According to UPCC spokesperson Kishore Varshney, OMR answer sheets will be evaluated the same day between noon and 4pm and the result declaration-cum-prize distribution will be held between 4pm and 5.30pm the same day. “On an average, a student studying in Class 8 would be 15 years old and by 2022 will turn 18 to become a first-time voter. The event is to associate first-time voters with the Congress ideology. Arrangements have been made to ensure mass participation of youths in the state-wide contest through a specially designed website www.youngindiadream.in besides creation of links on social networking sites with the title Young India Dream,” he added.

According to Varshney, the winner of the first prize will get a laptop, while the second and third prizes comprise a smart phone and a cycle. Apart from these, 50 wrist watches as consolation prizes will also be given to meritorious youths, he informed. In Prayagraj, the contest will be held on the KP Inter College premises on August 25.

