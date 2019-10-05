Asst supdt threw letter warning of ‘unlawful activities’ in Nabha jail

cities

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 01:11 IST

Nearly a week after an anonymous letter was found in the Bathinda Press Club warning about some terrorists lodged in the high-security Nabha jail hatching a conspiracy in connivance with some people in Pakistan, police on Friday said the letter was thrown there by prison’s assistant superintendent Jasveer Singh.

Also, the jail official has not reported on duty since October 1. Bathinda senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nanak Singh said he has confessed to have thrown the letter on the club premises. He was identified with the help of CCTV footage, the SSP added.

In the letter found on September 24, it was alleged that the six jail inmates were using phones and were digging a tunnel also. Besides, it claimed that cooker bombs were also being made in the prison, accusing the jail deputy superintendent of charging hefty money for providing mobile phones to the terrorists.

“We informed the prisons department about this and the officials concerned got the jail checked. We are not lodging an FIR in this case as we can’t book someone for just giving information. It’s the jail authorities who will take a call on what action will be taken in this case,” said the Bathinda SSP.

Jasveer Singh has neither joined duty since October 1 nor has he informed the department about leave, it is learnt.

Nabha jail superintendent Ramanjit Singh Bhangu said, “He (Jasveer) is not answering phone calls. We are writing to the police to check why he is not reporting on duty. Nothing wrong was found in the jail.”

Additional deputy general of police (ADGP prisons) PK Sinha said they got the jail checked and everything was alright there. “The DIG prisons has been asked to visit the Nabha jail again,” he added.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 01:11 IST