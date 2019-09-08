Astrologer dupes woman of ₹1.07 lakh in Pune

pune

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 21:28 IST

The Pune police cyber crime unit arrested a 21-year-old from Rajasthan for posing to be an astrologer and duping a woman of ₹1.07 lakh, claiming she was under the influence of black magic.

The accused, identified as Shubham Setiya, a resident of Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, used to post videos regarding astrology and life advice on social media, claiming to solve problems. When the victim contacted him, he told her that she was under the influence of black magic which led to disputes in her personal life.

Setiya then asked her to deposit ₹1.07 lakh into his bank account. With the help of cyber forensic investigation, the police nabbed the accused. A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 419 (cheating by impersonation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered by the cyber crime unit.

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 21:28 IST