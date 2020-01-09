e-paper
At 11, Vansh is the new No 1 in under-13 category

At 11, Vansh is the new No 1 in under-13 category

Jan 09, 2020
GREATER NOIDA: Greater Noida’s Vansh Dev is the new No 1 in the under-13 category, as per the latest rankings released by Badminton Association of India (BAI) Monday.

Born in September 2008, Vansh, a class 6 student of GR International School, is the single child of entrepreneur Kapil Dev and homemaker Bhawna.

Vansh has been serving the shuttle from the age of five. “My hero is Kento Momota. But, Gopichand sir is my all-time favourite,” he said.

Bhawna, said that her son is always busy with the game. “Even while eating, you won’t find him sitting still. Either his other hand or legs are moving. Even in sleep, he kicks the quilt or shouts ‘smash’,” she said.

Vansh’s father Kapil Dev said, “Vansh lives and dreams badminton. He is never bothered about the size and weight of his opponents. Last year, during the state championship final, his rival was nearly a foot taller than him. Seeing us sceptical, Vansh came to me just before the match and said he will win in straight sets. He did it with drop shots,” he said.

Even his coach has high hopes from him. “Vansh’s reflexes and stamina are on a par. If he is be able to maintain this for the long haul, he would be simply unstoppable,” P Gopichand Badminton Academy’s head coach Kesit Sutrisno said.

