At 920 girls, sex ratio increases in Mohali district of Punjab

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 01:16 IST

The district of Mohali has witnessed a significant improvement in the sex ratio at birth (SRB) as the number of girls per 1,000 boys has reached 920 till October this year.

The district had 902 girls per 1,000 boys last year.

Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said the ratio improved due to the efforts and vigil of health department officials. He also said the consistent improvement in the SRB indicates that ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ scheme was gaining ground in the district. “Health department has taken many initiatives to improve the sex ratio such as intensive checking under Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PNDT) Act and its stringent enforcement, concentrated community education under ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Scheme’ and exhaustive tracking of pregnant women by Asha workers. These steps basically help in improving the mindset of society about daughters”, he said.

The police chief said that officials of the health department conducted rigorous inspection in a total of 85 ultrasound centres of the district, adding that 89% target of inspections has been achieved till now against 69% achieved in the previous year. He said that as many as 30 notices were issued to the owners of defaulter ultrasound centres.

‘Sensitised rural women’

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said 5,931 male and 5,474 female children were born in the district between January 1 and October 31 and till date, 4,690 deliveries have been carried out in government health institutions. “We are strictly complying with the PNDT Act and are sensitising villagers, especially women, in rural areas under Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme which was launched in 2015 with an objective to prevent sex-selective foetus elimination and ensure survival, education and empowerment of the girl child”, the civil surgeon said.

Lauding the efforts of the district health department, health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said, “Girls have equal rights to birth, quality education, healthcare and nutrition, thus, it is our utmost duty and responsibility to ensure that they take dignified birth and their due rights in the civil society.”

He said that there has been no field where girls have not made progress. “In fact, there are some areas where girls have surpassed boys, so, we need to change our narrow mindset towards girls and should give equal importance to them,” he said and and exhorted the health officials of other districts to take inspiration from Mohali.