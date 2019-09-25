At AIIMS Gorakhpur:Patients of fever, cold giving tough time to seriously ill ones

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 00:50 IST

: Gorakhpur AIIMS OPD, which started functioning in February this year, is witnessing huge turnout of patients nowadays. Patients from nearby 28 districts as well as from Nepal are reaching the premier health Institute.

Apart from serious patients, those suffering from minor ailments like fever and cold are also turning up for treatment in large numbers at Gorakhpur AIIMS, resulting in long waiting for both treatment and tests of patients suffering from serious ailments.

On the condition of anonymity, a senior official of AIIMS said, “Over 70-75 percent of patients coming here for treatment suffer from minor ailments like fever and cold, treatment of which can be easily done by any doctor. Due to these regular patients, those suffering from serious ailments are facing difficulties. In Delhi, only patients referred by doctors come to AIIMS for treatment. Here, since referral system is not in place, patients of minor ailments are reaching directly. ”

Currently, over 1,400 patients are registered daily at AIIMS, of which 1,200 are being treated by doctors at 10 OPDs of departments including ENT, ophthalmology, pediatrics, dermatology, orthopedic, psychiatry among others. Over 500 patients reach daily for follow-up of treatment.

