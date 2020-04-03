At home, it is workout and ace cooking for tennis star

cities

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 18:08 IST

LOCKDOWN GAMEPLAN-DAY 8

Pune: The news that All England Club cancelled Wimbledon, the most famous tennis tournament, for the first time since the second world war could give some solace to local star Arjun Kadhe about the uncertainty that has gripped the world because of the spread of Covid-19 (coronavirus) and kept everyone indoors.

The 26-year-old, ranked 655 in the world, has charted his daily routine to keep himself fit and boredom at arm’s length.

Staying at Karvenagar, Kadhe along with fitness drills is also developing his culinary skills in Indian food to ensure his foreign tours does not end up with strange and unwanted cuisine. Kadhe explains over WhatsApp his days and nights under lockdown.

The player admits that he sleeps early only when training is going on. He is adjusting to the home-bound lifestyle by learning a few things that he could not earlier because of time crunch.

“It is a rough schedule nowadays, but the good thing is that unlike my training period that was like clockwork, now I have a luxury to pick and choose my workout time.

Morning session

I wake up at 9am and do yoga, eat breakfast and relax. Post-noon, I learn to cook some Indian dishes from my mother. I know to prepare pasta and continental, but Indian food is something which is missing from my menu card till now.

Afternoon session

I generally relax till 3.30-4pm and then head to the parking space of my residential complex for workout. I do band workout or stairs workout. As I reside on the sixth floor of our seven-floor building, I climb up and down the stairs 10 times.

Gaurav (Nijohn), my trainer, has given me a programme like free weight strengthening and balance core. I have a programme set for me that I follow every day.

Evening session

Once the workout is done, I have my dinner and then TV shows and a bit of reading. I also spend time with my family.

New apparatus for gym

As we are not allowed to hit the gym during the lockdown period, so I am using kitchen supplies like 10kg wheat bag and my suitcase filled with stuff for squats.

Hobby

Cooking is on my priority list. I am utilising this period to learn one new dish every day from my mother. It will help me in my tours in future.