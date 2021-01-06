Atal J&K Yojana to cover 35K youth for entrepreneurial skill development

cities

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 21:42 IST

The J&K government is focusing on creating a robust ecosystem for growth and empowerment of entrepreneurs of J&K, besides paving a strong foundation to nurture entrepreneurship abilities in youth.

Lieutenant governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha made these remarks while chairing a meeting with officers of J&K Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) and Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Ahmedabad, at the civil secretariat.

The EDII will play a significant role in implementation of entrepreneurship initiatives in J&K, including Atal J&K Yojana. It will provide area-specific technical expertise, handholding for entrepreneurship development solutions for J&K youth in talent, tradition, tourism, trade and technology.

He asked the JKEDI and EDII, Ahmedabad, to work in close coordination with Mission Youth J&K to provide sustained handholding to young and budding entrepreneurs for their inclusive growth and development.

Laying special emphasis on promoting self-employment for skilled youth, the L-G asked the officers concerned to identify potential sectors for growth and expansion in entrepreneurship.

He further asked them to lay special focus on development and entrepreneurship training of SC & ST candidates and prioritising SC & ST majority districts for entrepreneur skill development of the youth.

The chair was informed that duration of the project is from 2021-24 covering 20 districts with over 35,000 youth to be oriented, creating 10,000 CTE and over 1,000 IME to generate around one lakh direct or indirect employment.