e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2021-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Atal J&K Yojana to cover 35K youth for entrepreneurial skill development

Atal J&K Yojana to cover 35K youth for entrepreneurial skill development

cities Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 21:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The J&K government is focusing on creating a robust ecosystem for growth and empowerment of entrepreneurs of J&K, besides paving a strong foundation to nurture entrepreneurship abilities in youth.

Lieutenant governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha made these remarks while chairing a meeting with officers of J&K Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) and Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Ahmedabad, at the civil secretariat.

The EDII will play a significant role in implementation of entrepreneurship initiatives in J&K, including Atal J&K Yojana. It will provide area-specific technical expertise, handholding for entrepreneurship development solutions for J&K youth in talent, tradition, tourism, trade and technology.

He asked the JKEDI and EDII, Ahmedabad, to work in close coordination with Mission Youth J&K to provide sustained handholding to young and budding entrepreneurs for their inclusive growth and development.

Laying special emphasis on promoting self-employment for skilled youth, the L-G asked the officers concerned to identify potential sectors for growth and expansion in entrepreneurship.

He further asked them to lay special focus on development and entrepreneurship training of SC & ST candidates and prioritising SC & ST majority districts for entrepreneur skill development of the youth.

The chair was informed that duration of the project is from 2021-24 covering 20 districts with over 35,000 youth to be oriented, creating 10,000 CTE and over 1,000 IME to generate around one lakh direct or indirect employment.

top news
Macron’s top advisor to meet NSA Doval as France turns the screws on Pak
Macron’s top advisor to meet NSA Doval as France turns the screws on Pak
Second Covid-19 vaccine dry run scheduled on Friday
Second Covid-19 vaccine dry run scheduled on Friday
PM Modi dials Chancellor Merkel, promises to use vaccine capabilities to help other nations
PM Modi dials Chancellor Merkel, promises to use vaccine capabilities to help other nations
Talks with farmers an opportunity to explain benefits of farm laws: Goyal
Talks with farmers an opportunity to explain benefits of farm laws: Goyal
India welcomes restoration of ties between Qatar and four other Arab states
India welcomes restoration of ties between Qatar and four other Arab states
Revoke order for 100% capacity in cinema halls, Centre tells Tamil Nadu
Revoke order for 100% capacity in cinema halls, Centre tells Tamil Nadu
Navdeep Saini Test debut caps another engrossing Indian fast bowling tale
Navdeep Saini Test debut caps another engrossing Indian fast bowling tale
‘Not annoyed but…’: Ajinkya Rahane on quarantine protocols ahead of Sydney Test
‘Not annoyed but…’: Ajinkya Rahane on quarantine protocols ahead of Sydney Test
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In