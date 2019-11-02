ATM card cloning racket busted in Delhi

cities

Delhi police’s crime branch on Saturday busted an ATM card cloning racket and apprehended three persons, officials said.

The gang was involved in more than 50 incidents of ATM cloning in Mumbai, Ahemdabad and other places. Police recovered 67 cloned ATM cards, one skimming machine, two cameras used to capture the ATM PIN from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Shrehansh Nitin Kothadia (38), Anubhav Nayak (23) and Dilshad (33). All are natives of Mumbai.

According to a statement by the police, upon receiving information, a Special Task Force of the Crime Branch on Friday laid a trap about a gang involved in ATM card cloning and caught them near Sarai Kale Khan Bus Terminus.

Police registered a case under section 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery), 405 (Criminal breach of trust), 419 (cheating by personation) and 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

During interrogation, it was revealed the gang would operate across the country using a skimming machine and spy cameras made for a specific type of ATM from Nigerian national.

“They would install their skimming machine and spy camera in such a position that the PIN of the card user could be recorded in it. The Mumbai Police have been informed about their arrest for further legal action,” police said in the statement.

