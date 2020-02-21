ATM catches fire in G Noida

cities

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 22:08 IST

Noida: A fire broke out at an ATM in Tugalpur area of Greater Noida Friday morning and the bank officials are yet to ascertain if the cash in the machine was also destroyed. No one was injured in the blaze that started around 11.15am at the ATM of a leading bank, police said.

Fire officials said a short-circuit in the kiosk is believed to have triggered the blaze. The fire station at Knowledge Park was alerted and it took firefighters about 20 minutes to control the blaze. The ATM was situated in a lane of around 10 shops. “The fire was a big one and it could have spread to other shop, but we managed to control it. The ATM kiosk was gutted and we have handed over the cash box to the bank officials to check if the money has damaged or destroyed,” Gyanprakash Sharma, fire safety officer, Greater Noida, said.

“The cash box is fire proof and it can only be opened by the bank officials. We are yet to hear from the bank,” Sharma said.

In another incident, a fire broke out at a power house in Sector 61, Noida, around 11.55pm Thursday. Fire officials said it was controlled within 15-20 minutes.

“Short-circuit in an electricity panel led to the fire. We used one water tanker to control the blaze,” Kunwar Singh, fire safety officer, Noida, said.