Sunday, Jan 05, 2020
Home / Cities / ATM robbery bid in Ludhiana

ATM robbery bid in Ludhiana

cities Updated: Jan 05, 2020 22:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Unidentified men tried to cut open the locks of a Punjab and Sind Bank ATM kiosk in Chowkiman on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The Jagraon Sadar police have lodged an FIR against the accused and initiated investigation.

In his complaint, Rakesh Kumar, manager of the bank’s Chowkiman branch, said the security guard noticed the locks of kiosk broken open on Sunday morning, following which he informed the police.

ASI Gurdeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said the accused had cut open two side locks of the shutter, but could not open the centre lock. A case under Sections 457, 380 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused. The police have been scanning the CCTVs to identify them, the ASI said.

Boulder no deterrent

The boulder placed by the Ludhiana Rural police in front of the doors of ATM kiosks seems to be no deterrent for robbers to execute the crime. The Chowkiman kiosk had a boulder in front of its door too.

The police had installed the boulders after the November incident wherein miscreants had uprooted a State Bank of India ATM containing ₹24 lakh in Pakhowal. The accused loaded the ATM onto a vehicle and escaped within 15 minutes.

