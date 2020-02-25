Feud between cousins leads to attempted murder in Baner

cities

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 20:26 IST

PUNE: The fight between two teenage cousin brothers led to attempted murder of one's family in Hinjewadi on Sunday night. Seven people, including four members of a family, were booked in a case of attempted murder.

The booked people were identified as Shashikant Kachre, Vikas Kachre, Rakhi Kachre and Chaitali Kachre, along with Kamini Dhumal, and two persons identified only as Sonya and Mahendra.

A complaint was lodged by a woman identified as Teena Kachre, 35.

The booked as well as the complainant are residents of Baner area.

"The two parties are families of two brothers. Their sons got into an argument which turned into a fight on February 23. One of them lodged a complaint that day and a non-cognizable case was registered against the other. This enraged the other side and they got into a fight on Sunday evening," said sub inspector Mininath Varude of Hinjewadi police station who is investigating the case.

The accused family verbally abused the complainant's family before punching and kicking them and hitting them with a sword, sickle, iron and metal rods, according to the complainant.

The complainant’s husband Shashikant Kachre and their teenage son are undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace), 143, 145, 147, 148, 149 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 4(25) of Arms Act and Section 37(1) with 135 of Maharashtra Police Act, 1951 was registered at Hinjewadi police station.