Attendant at Gurugram-Faridabad toll plaza assaulted by trio

Gurugram A toll booth attendant at the Gurugram-Faridabad toll (at Bandhwari) was assaulted on Friday night, allegedly by three men who refused to pay the toll.

The suspects left the attendant with a bleeding nose and broke the glass window of the toll booth, before fleeing. AR Tolls, the company which operates toll lodged a complaint in this regard at the Gwal Pahari police post. The attendant was given first aid at a hospital in the vicinity and discharged.

Two people involved in the scuffle were identified as Rahul and Sultan Singh, of Bhandwari. The third person is yet to be identified.

The police complaint states, “On October 24, at lane number 14 Himanshu Mishra toll collector was at the booth, at around 11.15 pm, one car (Swift Dzire) came without any number plate. The car was being driven by Rahul from Bandhwari, he asked the toll collector to open the boom barriers.”

Each time a car crosses the toll, the number plate has to be noted down, said toll officials. According to toll operator, around 52,000 vehicles cross the plaza every day.

“Three people who were inside the car exited when the toll collector asked them for the car number and became aggressive. They attacked the toll employee, which led him to bleed from nose and mouth. They broke the glass window of the toll booth, lifted the boom barrier and fled,” the police complaint states.

The police are looking into the complaint filed by the toll operator. Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police, crime, said, “We are investigating the matter and will take action against the suspect.”

Fights are common at the toll plaza, said Praveen Yadav, manager, toll operations, AR Tolls. “In a month, one such incident does take place. Most often, commuters don’t want to pay the toll and end up fighting with the toll collectors. We have women toll booth operators during the day. There is one police personnel at the toll plaza during the day, but no one after dark. Even the police officer at the toll keeps moving around, so we don’t know how to contact him when an incident happens.”

There around 170 toll operators, including 17 women, at this toll plaza. “The women toll booth operators have never been physically assaulted but commuters do abuse them. Security of toll operators is a matter of concern for us,” said Yadav.

