AU Student Council poll process set in motion

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 22:37 IST

PRAYAGRAJ: After replacing the student’s union with Students’ Council from this year, the Allahabad University on Thursday said election process for the new Students Council of Allahabad University would be held between October 12 and 22.

This was announced at a press conference addressed jointly by prof RK Singh, returning officer (RO), and prof RS Dubey, registrar of Allahabad University here on Thursday.

According to prof Singh, the elections to the new body would be completed before Deepawali as the election process would commence with availability of nomination papers from October 12 onwards on University’s website, followed by voting for class representatives scheduled to be held on October 21. Voting for office bearers of the council is scheduled to be held on October 22, after which results would be announced the same day.

According to the returning officer prof RK Singh, application form for nomination for the post of class representative would be available on university’s website between October 12 and 15, 2019 and nomination would be filed on October 16 between 9am and 2pm at Union Hall.

Post scrutiny of nomination papers, names of eligible candidates for different post would be uploaded on university’s website the same day at around 5pm while candidates could withdraw their names on October 17. The final list of candidates would be announced by the university on October 20.

The election for 70 members of electoral college, half of which would be female students, would be held on October 21 between 8am and 2 pm. Among these, there would be 14 members each from Arts, Science and institutes and centers. Apart from these, there would also be 16 members from Law faculty and 12 from commerce faculty.

Counting of votes would be carried out from 4 pm onwards and results would be announced the same day.

After the formation of electoral college comprising of 70 members, the elected members would contest for five main post of student council, including president, vice president, general secretary, joint secretary, publishing secretary etc.

Those interested to contest the election for the office bearer of the council can fill the nomination forms on October 22 from 9 am to 12 noon and will get an hour to withdraw their name i.e. 1:00 pm. The final list of those in the fray would be announced on the same day at 1:30 and voting would be done from 2 pm to 4 pm on the same day at the central library. Counting of the votes would be done from 4:30 pm followed by announcement of results, informed prof Singh.

Further he informed the oath taking ceremony of winners would be held at Union Hall of the university at 5:30 pm.

Signature campaign

Members of Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti have started their campaign against the student council on the campus. A group of student leader addressed students of various classes and highlighted shortcomings of the student council. They also decided to launch a signature campaign on campus in favor of students union.

Meanwhile, anticipating protest by a section of students, varsity authorities have sought assistance from district administration to ensure smooth conduct of polling.

