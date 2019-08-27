Aug 17-18 rain caused loss of ₹11.3 crore in Mohali district: Admn

cities

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 00:58 IST

The showers on August 17 and 18 affected 24 villages in Mohali district and caused them a loss of ₹11.3 crore, says the damage-caused report submitted by deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan to the Punjab government on Monday.

As per the report, the worst-hit areas of the district include Majri block of Kharar, Zirakpur and Dera Bassi, where floods resulted due to breaches in dams, rivulets and overflowing Ghaggar, Tangri and Siswan rivers.

During the two days, the district witnessed floods for the first time since its inception as earthen dam breach caused floods, leaving three villages in the block near Mullanpur the worst-affected — Chhoti Naggal, Badi Naggal and Parol.

WASHED AWAY

The report says around 12 acres of agricultural land got submerged, due to which villagers primarily lost their bread and butter. As per the report, a total of 24 villages in the entire district were affected due to the floods wherein 28 houses (15 pucca and 13 kutcha) were washed away and 29 buffaloes were reported dead. However, no loss of human life was reported.

The loss of 29 buffaloes is estimated at ₹7 lakh whereas that of the 28 houses at ₹13.3 lakh. The earthen dam which breached in Naggal village caused a loss of ₹15 lakh as claimed by the department of soil and water conservation, said Dayalan.

OF REPAIRS AND RELIEF

The report says the breaches and potential breaches caused by the floods in the three rivers damaged many roads, bridges and river banks, the repairs of which will cost an estimated ₹1.3 crore.

Dayalan said, “The motive is to assess the approximate loss caused by the floods. A comprehensive report has been submitted with the state government for deciding the compensation to be given to the affected villagers.”

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 00:58 IST