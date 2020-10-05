Auto agency employee booked for forging dead Ludhiana man’s signature

cities

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 22:45 IST

Police have booked a man for allegedly forging the signature of a dead car owner to procure a duplicate registration certificate (RC) of his vehicle from the Regional Transport Office with the intention of selling it.

The accused has been identified as Birbal Talwar, a resident of Ahata Sher Jung.

He was booked following a complaint by Seema Rani, of Ahata Faqeer Chand, Samrala Chowk area, mother of the deceased, Raman Arora.

Rani told the police that her son owned a Maruti Suzuki Swift car. After he died of dengue in January 2016, his wife fraudulently sold the car to an agency.

For this, his wife took Talwar’s help to obtain a duplicate RC using forged signature, and thereon, the agency managed to sell the car to a Barnala resident.

Talwar also filed a complaint about missing documents before applying for the duplicate RC.

When Rani came to know about it, she filed a police complaint in 2017.

However, police kept delaying the matter, forcing them to approach the Punjab and Haryana high court in February this year, her brother, Rajan Katyal said.

Following a court order, police finally lodged an FIR, but did not name Raman’s wife in it, he added.

Sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh, SHO, Division Number 5 police station, said the daughter-in-law’s involvement in the matter could not be ascertained during investigation.

However, Talwar had been booked under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code, he said.