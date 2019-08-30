Auto driver helps police arrest man using counterfeit notes in Delhi

delhi

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 22:56 IST

An auto driver near Connaught Place helped catch a 23-year-old Chattisgarh resident who was using fake currency notes in Delhi, police said on Friday.

Eish Singhal, deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi), said the accused man, Jugeshwar Ram, had begun printing counterfeit currency notes at his home after quitting his job at a printing press in Chattisgarh last year.

Police are interrogating the man to probe how he was printing the fake notes in Delhi. Police are also probing the identity of his accomplices.

“He left his job with the intention of printing fake notes to live a comfortable life. He would go to different cities to splurge the counterfeit currency,” the DCP said.

A total of 139 counterfeit notes in the denomination of R100 and 200 and worth R 15,100 were recovered from Ram, the officer said.

Ram had come to Delhi on Wednesday and was visiting different places in the city to spend the money on clothes and gadgets, said the police.

On Thursday afternoon, Ram hired an auto-rickshaw from Chelmsford Road to visit Minto Road near Connaught Place. “When Ram got off the auto-rickshaw on Minto Road, he gave the driver a Rs 100 note. The driver found the note to be fake and asked Ram for a valid note,” said the DCP.

Ram began running away and the auto driver chased him and simultaneously raised an alarm, the DCP said.

“There was a police picket nearby and the policemen began chasing Ram. When he found himself cornered, he threw his wallet into a drain but the policemen recovered it,” said the officer.

A search of the man’s pockets produced 107 counterfeit notes and his wallet had another 32 – all of them in the denominations of R100 and 200, the officer said.

The police have got Ram’s custody for a week.

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 21:43 IST