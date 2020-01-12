e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 12, 2020
Home / Cities / Auto driver, his friend gang-rape 12-yr-old in Vashi

Auto driver, his friend gang-rape 12-yr-old in Vashi

cities Updated: Jan 12, 2020 00:10 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustantimes
         

A 12-year-old girl was gang-raped by two men at Kopri village in Vashi on Friday night. The accused duo had invited the minor to one of their homes on the pretext of having dinner. The two men, aged 24 and 29, were arrested by APMC police on Saturday.

Following a complaint by the minor’s uncle, APMC police on Saturday morning registered a case of gang-rape against Sachin Kamble, 29, and his friend Rajkumar Saket, 24. Kamble is an auto-rickshaw driver while Saket is a cobbler in Turbhe area. The accused men were known to the minor.

According to the girl’s statement, Kamble had invited her for dinner on Friday following which Kamble, his friend Saket and she went to Kamble’s house around 8pm.

“After they reached the house, the men drank alcohol and then took turns to rape the minor at knifepoint. We have arrested the accused men from their homes,” said Satish Nikam, senior inspector, APMC police station.

The girl, upon returning home, told her family about the incident, following which her uncle alerted the police.

The minor has been sent for a medical test while the accused will be produced before a local holiday court on Sunday.

The accused men have been booked for gang-rape, assault, criminal intimidation and sexual assault under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

top news
At TMC protest venue, Mamata gheraoed by left students for meeting PM
At TMC protest venue, Mamata gheraoed by left students for meeting PM
‘Making provocative statements’: Sonia Gandhi targets PM, Amit Shah over CAA
‘Making provocative statements’: Sonia Gandhi targets PM, Amit Shah over CAA
Will take control of PoK if govt asks: Army chief General Manoj Naravane
Will take control of PoK if govt asks: Army chief General Manoj Naravane
JNU student leader’s video message for Bengal as PM arrives on 2-day visit
JNU student leader’s video message for Bengal as PM arrives on 2-day visit
Rs1.7 lakh withdrawn from Karnataka ATM filled with Rs500 notes instead of Rs100
Rs1.7 lakh withdrawn from Karnataka ATM filled with Rs500 notes instead of Rs100
Maratha group urges police to file case against Akshay Kumar over ad
Maratha group urges police to file case against Akshay Kumar over ad
Dhawan explains why Samson replaced Pant and batted at No.3
Dhawan explains why Samson replaced Pant and batted at No.3
Watch l Maradu demolition: Two towers razed with controlled explosion in Kochi
Watch l Maradu demolition: Two towers razed with controlled explosion in Kochi
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities