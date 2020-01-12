Auto driver, his friend gang-rape 12-yr-old in Vashi

cities

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 00:10 IST

A 12-year-old girl was gang-raped by two men at Kopri village in Vashi on Friday night. The accused duo had invited the minor to one of their homes on the pretext of having dinner. The two men, aged 24 and 29, were arrested by APMC police on Saturday.

Following a complaint by the minor’s uncle, APMC police on Saturday morning registered a case of gang-rape against Sachin Kamble, 29, and his friend Rajkumar Saket, 24. Kamble is an auto-rickshaw driver while Saket is a cobbler in Turbhe area. The accused men were known to the minor.

According to the girl’s statement, Kamble had invited her for dinner on Friday following which Kamble, his friend Saket and she went to Kamble’s house around 8pm.

“After they reached the house, the men drank alcohol and then took turns to rape the minor at knifepoint. We have arrested the accused men from their homes,” said Satish Nikam, senior inspector, APMC police station.

The girl, upon returning home, told her family about the incident, following which her uncle alerted the police.

The minor has been sent for a medical test while the accused will be produced before a local holiday court on Sunday.

The accused men have been booked for gang-rape, assault, criminal intimidation and sexual assault under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.