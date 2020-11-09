Auto driver killed in head-on collision with speeding car in Zirakpur

cities

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 22:32 IST

A 48-year-old auto driver was killed in a head-on collision with a car that was coming from the wrong side on Airport Road in Zirakpur on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Dalbir Singh of Nabha Sahib village in Zirakpur.

Police said he was on his way home when a speeding car on the wrong side of the road hit him in front of Utsav Grand Banquet. The victim was rushed to the civil hospital, where he was declared brought dead. He is survived by his wife and two children.

The car driver, who fled, has been booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.