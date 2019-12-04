Autopsy report: Faces of victims calm, bodies had no signs of struggle

cities

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 23:10 IST

Ghaziabad: The post-mortem examination of the five victims of the Indirapuram murder-suicides case was completed on Wednesday and health department officials, privy to the proceedings, said faces of all five victims were calm and their bodies showed no signs of a struggle.

Gulshan Vasudeva, 45, his wife Parveen, 43, business associate Sanjana, 26, had allegedly jumped from the balcony of their eighth floor flat in a high-rise in Indirpauram early Tuesday morning after allegedly murdering the couple’s two children — a boy aged 13 years and a girl aged 17 years.

“The three victims who jumped off the balcony died of shock and haemorrhage. They also suffered multiple fractures in the fall. The boy had a slash on his throat and blood had entered his lungs which resulted in asphyxia, leading to his death. The girl was possibly hanged,” an official, who wished not to be named, said.

The officials further added that there were no indication of any food being consumed prior to the deaths. During the initial investigation, police had found the kitchen neat and tidy, an indication that probably no dinner was prepared on Monday night.

The police had also found a syringe, three glasses with some substance in them and tablets (presumably of a poisonous kind) from the flat. The police had also found a noose at the flat.

“There were no signs of any poison in the bodies. No viscera was preserved as a result. There was no needle marks on the bodies either. Finding such items could have indicated that the family tried different ways to end their lives. The faces of all victims were calm. This indicates that there was a very high degree of motivation among them to take such a step,” the official said.

According to officials, the autopsy findings point to a tentative sequence of events leading to the murder-suicides between 2am and 6am.

The Indirapuram police said they have received the autopsy reports of all five victims.

“The reports suggest that the family members probably wanted to consume poison but did not carry through with it. The report suggests that girl was hanged,” Mahendra Singh, SHO of Indirapuram police station and the investigating officer of the case, said.

SP City Manish Mishra said the police will get more clarity on the findings during the course of investigation.

“There were two murders — of the children — in the flat. It is a possibility that the family killed the girl. The boy was also found murdered with his throat slashed,” Sudhir Kumar Singh, senior superintendent of police, said.