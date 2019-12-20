Avoid digging, damaging roads, says NMMC chief

cities

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 00:44 IST

If the civic body’s plan is properly executed, residents might get pothole-free roads in Navi Mumbai next year.

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is planning to use duct and trench technology to lay cables so that they do not have to dig roads repeatedly.

NMMC chief Annasaheb Misal has asked officials to avoid digging roads so that there will be less damage to the road.

Commuters had a difficult time travelling on pothole-riddled roads last year and this year monsoon. They had regularly complained about the issue as some roads have still not been repaired.

Annasaheb Misal said, “There have been complaints on badly dug-up roads across the city. They are not repaired quickly, hence the condition of roads worsens. It is important to review the road digging requests and allow them only if it is necessary. We are also looking at laying ducts for utility cables so that roads are not dug repeatedly.”

Deputy commissioner, additional commissioner and city engineer have been asked to review applications for road digging. Most roads across the city have been dug up for some work or the other. Some roads have been dug up twice and thrice to lay cables.

The repeated digging not only damages the road but at times it damages other utility cables.

The civic chief has asked officials to keep a check on agencies which apply for permission for digging roads. It should ensure that the road is redone and repaired soon.

NMMC, city engineer, Surendra Patil, said, “The move to avoid digging has been taken in best interest of commuters who often complaint about bad roads. We will ensure that technology of trench and duct is used to lay cables.”